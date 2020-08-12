St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to Davis Lane in Ashville on Aug. 2, due to a possible gunshot victim.
According to a press release, “The victim was a male juvenile and had been found with a gunshot wound to the upper torso.”
Alex Higginbotham, 13, was in their families garage when he was struck by a stray bullet of a .40 caliber through the garage door.
Alex was airlifted to Children’s Hospital in Birmingham where he had emergency surgery to retrieve the bullet.
Alex has been released from the hospital and has a long road of recovery to travel according to Scott Higginbotham, Alex’s father.
Higginbotham said, “My son did not deserve this. Someone was careless and almost took my sons life.”
At this time there are no suspects, investigators continue to work on this case however the sheriff is asking anyone who may have information regarding this case to contact the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office at 205-884-3333.
