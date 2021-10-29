Within the past week the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office and Sheriff Billy Murray have announced the promotions of two deputies, the hiring of a new school resource officer and a deputy’s retirement.
Deputy Sheriff Owen Walton was promoted to the position of Sergeant at the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office. Walton will assist the Judge of Probate while serving as the new mental health officer for the county office. He will also oversee all mental health related duties.
He will also conduct training, mental health admissions, crisis intervention, evaluations and many other duties, said the Sheriff’s office in a press release.
Investigator Matt Cone was promoted to the position of sergeant. Cone will be the supervisor over the St. Clair County Drug Enforcement Unit. He will oversee all functions and day-to-day operations.
Brian Watkins was sworn in as the department’s newest school resource officer.
Deputy Brian Ebner celebrated his retirement from the department. He served in law enforcement for more than 20 years.
