Michael Jerome Butler

Michael Jerome Butler, 35, of Greenville, Ala.

 Photo by St. Clair County Sheriff's Office

After an extensive investigation and a multiple jurisdictional effort, the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office said on Nov. 10, that it has obtained a murder warrant on Michael Jerome Butler, 35, of Greenville, Ala., for the murder of Lincoln, Ala.-victim Victoria Ann Malet. Malet was 54.

According to SCCSO, Malet was located on Nov. 6, at about 11 a.m. in a wooded area of St. Clair County. She suffered from multiple gunshot wounds.

Butler is currently being housed at the Autuga County Jail in Prattville for the following:

• Robbery 1st degree

• Rape 1st degree – 2 counts

• Sodomy 1st degree – 2 counts

• Sexual Torture

• Sexual abuse 1st degree – 2 counts

• Kidnapping 1st degree- 2 counts

Butler is held on no bond at this time.

The following agencies assisted in the investigation, said St. Clair County Sheriff Billy Murray:

• Prattville Police Department

• Autauga County Sheriff’s Office

• Lincoln Police Department

• Oxford Police Department

• East Metro Area Crime Center

• FBI

• Coweta County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia

• Chattahoochie Hills PD in Georgia

• St. Clair County District Attorney’s Office

• St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division

Tags

Trending Video

This Week's Circulars

Recommended for you