After an extensive investigation and a multiple jurisdictional effort, the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office said on Nov. 10, that it has obtained a murder warrant on Michael Jerome Butler, 35, of Greenville, Ala., for the murder of Lincoln, Ala.-victim Victoria Ann Malet. Malet was 54.
According to SCCSO, Malet was located on Nov. 6, at about 11 a.m. in a wooded area of St. Clair County. She suffered from multiple gunshot wounds.
Butler is currently being housed at the Autuga County Jail in Prattville for the following:
• Robbery 1st degree
• Rape 1st degree – 2 counts
• Sodomy 1st degree – 2 counts
• Sexual Torture
• Sexual abuse 1st degree – 2 counts
• Kidnapping 1st degree- 2 counts
Butler is held on no bond at this time.
The following agencies assisted in the investigation, said St. Clair County Sheriff Billy Murray:
• Prattville Police Department
• Autauga County Sheriff’s Office
• Lincoln Police Department
• Oxford Police Department
• East Metro Area Crime Center
• FBI
• Coweta County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia
• Chattahoochie Hills PD in Georgia
• St. Clair County District Attorney’s Office
• St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division
