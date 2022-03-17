Springville’s rising student population could lead to changes in student admissions and Pre-K programs.
St. Clair County Superintendent Dr. Mike Howard brought up concerns about overcrowding in schools during Tuesday’s school board meeting.
According to Howard, Springville Elementary saw an increase of 80 students this school year. He said it’s very unlikely that any new students outside of Springville be able to attend the elementary school in the future. However, there are no plans to kick out or move students who have already been approved to be within the school system.
“Now we’ve talked about the unfortunate event of bringing in trailers. We’re talking to the state now to figure out exactly where they would go and how they would fit and those types of things,” said Howard.
He said increased population is also affecting the lunchroom due to its small size. This is an issue for Springville Middle School as well. The system is considering the use of trailers as “portable lunchrooms.”
“A portable classroom is around $80,000 a piece and a portable bathroom is around $100,000. Right now, Springvillle Elementary would need at least four classroom portables, which means one or two bathrooms,” said Howard.
If the school system chooses against portables, the other option is to discontinue Pre-K programs. Howard said this was a solution no one really wants, but the discontinuation would provide approximately five more classrooms for the rest of the student body.
“Springville is one of those areas growing hand over fist right now and there’s more subdivisions being approved or thought about being approved. One of which would end up behind Springville Elementary School and traffic over there is already a nightmare,” said Howard.
Howard said Pre-K could be picked up by local churches or other entities in the community.
According to data he’s received about community growth, problems could arise in the next three months as the state assesses the safety of portables and the school grounds themselves.
Howard is also concerned about Margaret Elementary, which grew by approximately 100 students this school year. The school currently has about 680 students according to Howard.
Howard guessed Margaret Elementary will require three or four portable classrooms and one bathroom although where to put those portables will be an issue.
Moody Elementary was also listed as an area of concern.
“Right now, it’s manageable, but they also have the largest Pre-K group of all of them,” said Howard.
“We love growth ... but the problem with growing is you can only expand as far as the brick and mortar that you have unless you bring in other alternatives.
The board made no official plans, but Howard asked the council to begin weighing solutions before the next regularly scheduled meeting on April 19 at 6 p.m. in the Odenville Middle School Auditorium.
The meeting was ended with an executive session to discuss personnel and contracts.
In other business the council:
Recognized spelling bee winners
Recognized Moody High School wrestlers
Recognized Ashville High School wrestlers
Recognized Ashville High School 4x8 indoor track state champions
Approved a Chief School Financial Officer contract
Approved additions to the ELA Textbook Committee
Congratulated Dr. Mike Howard on successfully defending his dissertation
