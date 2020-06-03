The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday morning that a missing elderly man was found dead in the coos river.
Sheriff Bill Murray said Louis Roberts, 92, of Ashville, was found in the river near Muscadine Drive in Ashville around 9:10 a.m. Roberts fell into the river after wandering from his home.
Roberts was reported missing by family members Friday morning. He was a member of the Sheriff’s Office’s Project Lifesavers Program, which is designed to help find adults and children with conditions that lead them to wander.
Participants in this program wear a small transmitter that can be tracked by deputies in the case of them going missing.
“The Sheriff’s Office expresses our sincere condolences to his family, friends and neighbors in this difficult time,” Murray shared.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.