Make the most of this quarantine by distance learning from local libraries. As a response to the nationwide effort to mitigate the spread of the Corna Virus, St Clair County Libraries have adapted and expanded their programs for online use. County-wide libraries have offered crafts classes, book readings for preschoolers, meetings, entertainment and more online. Plus many libraries have expanded online options and offerings during the COVID-19 Pandemic for free. Here are the highlights of online learning from your St Clair County libraries:
Pell City Public Library
205-884-1015
The Pell City Library offers online videos with crafts and reading books by the staff for
Family Craft Time on their Facebook page. They also offer E-books and E-Audio books are available for free on their website, just click on the Online Resources link to get started. Simply scroll down to the "Meet Libby" app for access to Camellia.net. There you will find a wealth of books available to download for free, You will need to know your library card # and PIN# to sign in, Please contact the library, if you don't recall your PIN number, and they can assist. The Pell City Library's website, offers ONLINE RESOURCES such as Universal Class (to take free classes in the arts, cooking, history, computer, test preparation and MORE), Or, check out MANGO LANGUAGES (for free language classes) and Heritage Quest (to do ancestry research.)
Springville Public Library
springvillealabama.org/library
205-467-2339
The Springville Public Library provides facebook posts with readings and crafts in addition to Chair Yoga with Nancy, American Girl Crafts, Music & Movement online and Virtual Preschool Storytime.
And the Springville Public Library offers patron access to these valuable resources:
⁃ Camellia Net Digital Library - Download the Libby App to your device or browse online at camellia.overdrive.com Sign in with your library card number, using the last four digits as your PIN.
⁃ Alabama Virtual Library - Explore a wide variety of resources for all school-aged children, college students, and adults at avl.lib.al.us.
⁃ Homework Alabama - Get help with tutoring, homework, ACT prep, writing papers, and more at homeworkalabama.org.
Visit the city website at springvillealabama.org/library to explore additional links to a wide variety of ebooks, audiobooks, videos, and other resources for all ages. TumbleBooks has provided free temporary access to their collections for all library patrons.
For questions about your library account or services, please contact the library via Facebook message or email springvillepubliclibraryal@gmail.com.
Ashville Public Library
205-594-7954
The Ashville Public Library offers several online options for its patrons, including Camellia Net (ebooks), Alabama Virtual Library, Alabama Public Library Service, Homework Alabama and Learning Express Library. The Library Wifi can be accessed from outside the Ashville Library building if you need it, password: Bulldogs If you need any assistance getting ebooks with the online system, please message the Ashville Library on facebook or leave a voicemail at the library.
Odenville Public Library
205-629-5901
The Odenville Public Library offers several online options for its patrons, including Camellia Net (ebooks), Axis 360, Alabama Virtual Library, Alabama Public Library Service, Homework Alabama and Learning Express Library.
Moody’s Doris Stanley Memorial Library
205-640-2517
Moody’s Doris Stanley Memorial Public Library offers several online options for its patrons, including Axis 360, Camellia Net (ebooks), Alabama Virtual Library, Alabama Public Library Service, Homework Alabama and Learning Express Library.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.