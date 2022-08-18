The St. Clair County Democratic Executive Committee will hold its organizational meeting and election on Saturday, August 27 at the Pell City Recreation Hall, 610 19th Street in Pell City.
Registration will begin at 10 a.m. and will continue until 12 p.m. The election will begin at 1 p.m. All candidates must be present in order to be considered. If elected, the candidate will serve a four-year term. Anyone interested in serving on the committee, or wanting more information, email mmkuntz@centurytel.net. Those wishing to be considered as a candidate, you will need to apply and pay a registration fee, which will be refunded if you are not elected. Pre-registration is available or you may register at the site. No registrations will be taken after 12 p.m.
