The St. Clair County Soil and Water Conservation District announced two new board members. David Carrol of Pell City and Mike Bowling of Odenville are replacing long time members Perry Poe and Terry Templin.
Carrol is the owner of Carroll Environmental LLC. “We are excited that David brings his knowledge of environmental consulting to the Conservation District’s board,” the district shared in a Press Release. Carrol earned his bachelors degree in Professional Geology from the University of North Alabama. He is an active board member of the St. Clair County Cattleman’s Association.
Bowling has been Probate Judge for St. Clair County for 12 years before that he sat on the County Commission for 10 years. Bowling has a cattle farm in Springville where he has been farming for 25 years. Mike is married to Sonja Bowling and they have three children together. “We welcome Mike’s knowledge of cattle farming to the Conservation District,” the district shared.
Board members volunteer their time to assist landowners and land users in protecting and conserving the natural resources in St. Clair County.
For 80 years, The St. Clair County Conservation District has been committed to conserving St. Clair County's natural resources by connecting those who use and work the land to the education, technical know-how, and resources they need. This stewardship revived the landscape from the devastation of the 1930's and continues to improve quality of life for all Alabama citizens. The St. Clair County Conservation District is part of a statewide movement in the conservation of Alabama's natural resources: Conserve Alabama. Conserve Alabama is an initiative of the State of Alabama Soil and Water Conservation Committee to re-energize and unite stakeholders in the effort to be good stewards of our land and water. With growing population and increased demand of resources in the 21st Century, it is more important than ever that we use our resources wisely. Join us to Conserve Alabama! St. Clair County Conservation District’s monthly board meeting is held the third Tuesday of the month at 8:00 am. The public is invited to attend. Call our office (205) 338-7215 for information. Check out the St. Clair County Conservation District’s Facebook page for District events in the county.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.