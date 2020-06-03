The St. Clair Community Health Clinic (SCCHC) revived a $15,000 grant from the Daniel Foundation of Alabama to help deal with COVID-19.
The grant will be used to help expand telehealth services for patients to be treated remotely. The lack of personal protective equipment pushed the clinic to move to telehealth.
This grant is the second the clinic has received in throughout the pandemic. In April, the clinic received at $25,000 grant from the Community Foundation of Greater Birmingham.
The grants are vital to help the clinic in response to the challenges of the pandemic.
The SCCHC is a non-profit agency that provides charitable primary healthcare to low-income, uninsured residents of St. Clair County between the ages of 19 and 64. SCCHC is financially supported through grants and donations, but most importantly through community volunteers.
The Daniel Foundation of Alabama’s mission is to strengthen communities within Alabama and improve the quality of life for citizens from all regions of Alabama. Health grants are issued to help with efforts to promote healthy eating and active communities, preventive health measures and programs that provide mental health and counseling services, especially to the underserved.
