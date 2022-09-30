Springville is set to hold Run 4 the Parks this Saturday at 8 a.m. It will take place at Big Springs Park in
Parks and Rec Director Rick Hopkins said he hopes this programming will bring an entire family out to have fun and enjoy the park.
“We’re looking for something that can we can program that can cover the entire family from young children all the way to the adult,” said Hopkins.
The event is called Run 4 the Parks because there will be four races. There will be a 5K, rubbery ducky race, an adventure obstacle run and a color run.
The color run is being director by the cheer director. The proceeds from the color run will be donated to St. Judge’s Hospital.
There will also be a live band playing music from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. In addition, there will also be six food trucks and vendors.
Other fundraising done by the event will go towards purchasing a new gate at the sports complex behind Walmart. However, Hopkins said that fundraising is not the main goal of the event.
“Our main focus is creating a quality program. We’re not as concerned about the fundraising,” said Hopkins. “We’re really just trying to create something for the whole family.”
8 a.m. The Smokehouse BBQ 5K Race $30
9 a.m. Rubber Ducky Run $5
10 a.m. Adventure Obstacle Run $10
11 a.m. Color Fun Run $20
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.