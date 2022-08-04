Springville 17-year-old Sterling Wanninger, and her dog JT, competed for Team USA at the Junior Open Agility World Championship in July.
Wanninger was able to go to Finland with the American Kennel Club.
She has been competing in competitions for seven years. Wanninger competes in agility competitions with three of her five dogs. Agility consists of a test for the owner and the dog to see how well they manage an obstacle course together. This involves the dog running the course and the owner telling the dog where to go and when.
“Being able to fly with my dog, my teammate, and go over there in a team environment with other kids who compete in my sport was incredible.”
As one of three agility handlers in Alabama, this was her last year to compete as a member of the junior team, and the first year she has tried out for the opportunity. She described the competition in Finland like a “party.” She was selected as one of 23 juniors to go to Finland out of the United States.
“Running around, doing my sport and seeing people from over 20 different countries, it was so great to experience,” said Wanninger.
As a junior, she said it was nice to see people her own age enjoying a sport that she loves so much.
“I never see people my age at these trials, so that was something that was really good for me. I enjoyed to be able to be around other kids who share the love from my sport, and people from other countries who do the same thing,”
There are several adult world teams, but Wanninger competes on one of the only junior world teams.
She said she’s also really thankful for her parents, who have been transporting her to events for six out of the seven years she has been competing.
