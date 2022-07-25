The St. Clair County School Board has approved a measure to ask the county commission for a millage rate increase of 15 mills. The current rate is 13.5 mills, the increase would bring the district up to 28.5 mills.
Springville board member Mike Hobbs said the reason behind asking is trying to get the schools to keep up with the growing rate of the county.
According to Hobbs, the school system has not had a millage rate increase since 1974.
“If we don’t do something to update our facilities and expand our facilities, we’re going to end up having to go with temporary facilities such as trailers, and that just is not a good learning environment,” said Hobbs.
Hobbs said due to the lack of funding, the school system has essentially been bandaging its facilities for years. He said it’s been like buying school updates with 1974 money.
“The students are outpacing the facilities we have,” said Hobbs.
He said he realizes this is the worst time to be asking for a tax increase, but he believes it will increase property values and the schools will be able to provide the proper education for students.
“We will produce better students, which will create a better talent pool for employers to hire,” said Hobbs. Our businesses and industry partners will hire students to stay in Springville. We’re trying to grow our own talent and keep people in Springville.”
After seeing Moody and Pell City receive the increase last November, he’s hoping Springville will follow. He said the current upgrading of Moody Schools should make Springville residents want the same upgrades.
Springville is district two of the St. Clair County school system, but the volume of students and homes without a millage rate could result in redistricting, according to Hobbs.
“If we don’t increase our millage rate, we’re going to be handcuffed to making tough decisions,” he said.
A plan is underway for all three Springville schools, board of education members and local leaders to decide what is most needed for the school system. Hobbs said he’s looking forward to hearing the expectations of the community.
He said he believes the community should “hold their feet to the fire” and make sure the school system uses the money the way they have promised to.
“We are going to do what’s right for St. Clair County and district two. I’m hoping it passes across the county, but Springville and district two are my main concern,” said Hobbs.
Last November residents voted down the measure 808 to 849 votes.
Hobbs said although the people who voted no will likely not change their minds, he’s hoping more people who have kids in the school system will go out and vote yes.
Millage is a rate used to calculate property tax. 1 mill is $10 per $100,000. 5 mills are equal to $50 per $100,000. At 13.5 plus the requested 5 more, property tax would increase to $180.50 per $100,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.