Springville’s Lily Caradine competed in Oklahoma this past week in the 54th Miss Rodeo USA Pageant. Caradine placed second runner up in the competition. Caradine was crowned the 37th annual Miss Limestone Sheriff’s Rodeo Queen on May 18, 2019 at the Limestone Sheriff’s Rodeo in Athens. This qualified her to complete in Oklahoma.
Caradine has been a part of the horse community in St. Clair County since birth. Caradine’s parents, John and Terri, joked that she grew up on the back of horse and was instantly at home in the saddle.
Carradine, an avid barrel racer, won the 2014 awards for “All Around Cowgirl,” breakaway, barrel racing, and goat tying at the North Alabama Youth Rodeo Association finals. The following year she was the Reserve State Champion Breakaway roper in the Tennessee High School Rodeo Association and qualified for the National High School Rodeo Finals in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Caradine received various college rodeo, academic and leadership scholarships when she graduated with honors and a GPA of 3.75.
In 2018, she became a certified therapeutic riding instructor through the Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship (PATH). Caradine’s goal is to open her own therapeutic riding facility in her hometown and continue her passion of utilizing horses to help children and individuals with special needs. She plans to complete her bachelor’s degree in speech pathology with a minor in American Sign Language. Caradine is excited to share her platform, The Royal PATH, which brings awareness and education to the public about the benefits of therapeutic riding for individuals with mental, physical, and emotional disabilities using the unique power of a horse.
The Miss Rodeo USA Pageant started in 1966 as part of the International Pro Rodeo Association, IPRA. Contestants are judged on judged on personality, appearance, and horsemanship, written examinations and interviews.
