The Springville Police Department will host a night out this upcoming Saturday, June 18. The event will take place at Springville High School, 8925 US Hwy 11. It begins at 12 p.m. and ends at 5 p.m.
The event is an opportunity to have the community come out and meet members of the Springville Police Department.
“Everyone come out and see what different police departments have to offer our city, everything from the kids to the adults. Please come support law enforcement as we support the people of out city,” the department said in a Facebook post.
A special guest appearance will be made by Bassmaster Elite Wes Logan.
There will also be free hot dogs, face paintings and cotton candy.
Other attendees will include: St. Clair County S.W.A.T, and D.A.R.E., Jefferson County Bomb Squad, Springville Police Department, Springville Fire and Resue, Air l Crime Stoppers, DEA Crime Trailer, Alabama Masonic Child ID Program, Oxford Police Department, Fish & Wildlife, Pell City Dive Team, St. Clair County K9 Units, Alabama State Troopers, Poison Control Center, Odenville Police Department, Civil Air Patrol, 1048 Wives, Trooper Brad Hill and his mustang, Hoover Police Department with their Porsche, Jefferson County Health Department, Jefferson County Addiction Prevention Coalition, and more.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.