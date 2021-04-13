The Springville Police Department received at $5,000 Community Grant check from Springville Walmart last week, a move that highlights the local Walmart’s commitment to law enforcement.
Springville Police Chief Wayne Walton was on hand to receive the grant, and was very appreciative of the support he receives from the community. He was full of praise for the Walmart staff, emphasizing that they are “huge” supporters of their local police officers.
He also says that the money was put to good use.
“It gives of all my guys the best equipment they can get. It also helps keep them safe,” Chief Walton said.
The SPD spent the money on four new intoxilyzers and four brand new sets of spike strips.
