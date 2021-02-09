Springville Parks and Recreation Director, Ashley Hay, was awarded the Outstanding New Professional of the Year Award' from the Alabama Recreation and Parks Association on Jan. 25 at the 2021 ARPA State Conference in Orange Beach.
The ARPA was founded in 1943 and guides over 900 park professionals in Alabama. Hay was hired in August of 2018 as a professional parks director. Springville has seen growth in experienced in recent years.
Hay has spearheaded $245,000 in grants for Springville Parks since her tenure began with more planned. Hay also oversaw the renovation of the VFW Building adjacent to the Springville Baseball/Softball Fields to be used as meeting and community space and was hands-on in the nearly complete renovations at the fields.
Along with the fields, Hay’s department oversees Big Springs Park, Woodie Park, Springville Station Complex, Springville Senior Center and Springville’s future Nature Preserve. The Parks Department also oversees all city and youth sports including tennis, pickleball, baseball, softball, and flag football.
Hay has been involved with various professional organizations, including the Alabama Recreation and Parks Association. She was nominated the ARPA President-Elect for District Four for the 2022 year.
“Her award is well deserved. Ashley has been an asset to the City of Springville and the surrounding area and has done an outstanding job. We are fortunate to have her here,” Springville Councilman David Vinson said.
