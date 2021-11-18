Springville resident Clayton Martin spent the last year writing and publishing his own children’s book based on the friendship between his daughter Norah, and one of her friends in church, Levi. The book was released on Oct. 6 and has sold over 1200 copies.
The book is called “I Love You More than Me,” which came from Martin’s admiration for Levi, who has downs syndrome, and his beautiful personality.
Martin said being able to tell Levi’s story from a kid’s perspective was a huge honor. When Martin told Levi’s parents about his idea and asked them for permission, he described them as “completely on board and a part of every step we took.”
“The whole message of the story is we’re called to love others more than ourselves,” said Martin. “What better way to show it than through the life of Levi?”
Martin’s story telling started with a dream he had a year ago to write a book about the two. After a few weeks, the dream didn’t leave him. He crafted the full first draft and title in 30 minutes.
“I’ve always had a passion and enjoyed writing, over time I have established my joy for it,” said Martin.
Martin said writing came naturally because he’s been creating and delivering messages at his church for five years.
“If you know Levi at all, he doesn’t live like he has disabilities or things that hold him back in life, he lives with so much joy, passion and love for so many people the messaging behind the story is to exemplify his love for others,” said Martin.
Martin’s book is self-published. He said he chose to release his book this way because it was easier and he wanted full control of the process and all of the decisions. “I Love You More than Me” can be bought online through Amazon, Target, Barnes and Noble, Books-a-Million. More information can be found at his website: Claytonmartin.com.
“I didn’t start this book to make a ton of money, I love to write and I think there’s a lot of future for me in writing,” said Martin.
The book was illustrated by Zak Tracy, a former ministry student of Martin’s. He described getting to partner with Tracy as his favorite part of the process because “he’s got a bright future, being able to work with him in a professional manner was a lot of fun.”
He’s currently at the preliminary stages of writing his second book, which he plans to have different characters and similar messaging. He doesn’t intend to create a series, but more of a string of stories that exemplify living a good Christian life.
“Seeing a dream come to life, it’s just a cool surreal moment from a dream to a physical book,” said Martin.
He said he knew the moment Levi saw the book and the joy of it all made the entire process worth it. Levi presented the book with Martin at the Springville Elementary School.
“He was pointing at himself, saying ‘that’s me,’” said Martin. “He’s a celebrity at the school now, it’s really cool for him to be a part of that and feel so special.”
