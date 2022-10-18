A two-vehicle crash on Monday, Oct. 17, has claimed the life of a Springville man.
According to troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Jos E. Hoehn Jr., 86, when the 2020 Kia Soul in which he was a passenger was struck by a 2013 Dodge Avenger driven by Saibri Ross, 19, of Hoover. Ross was transported to Gadsden Regional Hospital for medical treatment.
The driver of the Kia, Mary Hoehn, 84, of Springville, was transported to UAB Hospital in Birmingham for medical treatment. According to ALEA, the crash occurred at approximately 4:38 p.m. on Interstate 59 near the 164 mile marker, approximately three miles west of Springville. Nothing further is available as troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
