Springville Police Department hosted a community night out on Saturday. Police chief Wayne Walton said it was a success and well attended.
He said it was also a chance for the community to meet people from the sheriff’s department, health department and other city organizations.
“We do this to get the people involved with the police department,” said Walton.
He said it was very important to show that the police department is there when the community needs them, which is why he also tries to do outreach to other community organizations such as Rotary Club and Homeowners association.
Walton said he would especially like to thank 1048 Wives for the work they do throughout the year, which is a group of women who are attached to the police department through their husbands.
A special guest appearance was also made by Bassmaster Elite Wes Logan.
The department offered free hot dogs, face paintings and cotton candy.
Other attendees included: St. Clair County S.W.A.T, and D.A.R.E., Jefferson County Bomb Squad, Springville Police Department, Springville Fire and Resue, Air l Crime Stoppers, DEA Crime Trailer, Alabama Masonic Child ID Program, Oxford Police Department, Fish & Wildlife, Pell City Dive Team, St. Clair County K9 Units, Alabama State Troopers, Poison Control Center, Odenville Police Department, Civil Air Patrol, Trooper Brad Hill and his mustang, Hoover Police Department with their Porsche, Jefferson County Health Department, Jefferson County Addiction Prevention Coalition, and more.
