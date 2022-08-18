The St Clair County Sheriff’s Department donated cleaning supplies to SES for students to have a safe, clean return to school on August 8th.
Chief Walton and the Springville Police Department organized a training event at SMS with participation from various local law enforcement agencies on August 9th to better serve the community.
Parents organized a Senior Breakfast to celebrate the return to school for SHS Seniors of the Class of 2023 on Friday, August 12th at the MacDonald Farm Clubhouse.
The Springville Senior Center will host Elvis and the Blue Suedes for a Sock Hop on August 27 from 10 a.m. — 3 p.m. at Big Springs Park. The Sock Hop will include live music, classic cars, popsicles and more.
The Springville Fire Department will be conducting a Firefighter I/II Recruit School beginning on August 29. The Recruit School meets all certification requirements of the Alabama Fire College and Personnel Standards Commission and is open to candidates employed by a fire department in Alabama.
Springville Parks & Recreation
Splash Pad Hours are Monday: CLOSED, Tuesday- Saturday: 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Sunday: 1 a.m.-5 p.m.
Private Party Rentals: Tuesday-Saturday: 6-8 p.m., Sunday: 5-7 p.m.
Admission: $2 Per Person (3 and under free), Season Passes available
Groups of 15+ Must Reserve a Pavilion
Rainout Information will be on Springville Parks and Recreation Facebook or contact springvilleparksandrec.com.
Springville Community Meetings
Grief Share Classes at Christ Community Church in Springville. Grief can definitely be like a roller coaster, but there is hope, comfort & understanding at a GriefShare group. Register at https://www.christcommunitypca.com/griefshare
The Springville Civil Air Patrol, CAP-126 meets Tuesday nights 6-8:30 p.m. at the Springville National Guard Armory. Contact Maj. Michael McEntyre at 205- 914-4146 if you have any questions. http://www.gocivilairpatrol.com.
Springville Library
The library is open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., and every 1st and 3rd Saturday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Call 205-467-2339 for more information.
