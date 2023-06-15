Springville’s Molly Brown Davidson earned medalist honors at the USGA Girls’ Junior Golf Sectional Qualifying Tournament in Scottsboro on June 8 at Goose Pond Golf Club. Davidson will advance to the USGA 74th Girls’ Junior Golf Championship at the U.S. Air Force Academy Eisenhower Golf Course in Colorado on July 17 through 22.
The Springville Preservation Society is hosting an event at the Springville Presbyterian Church to celebrate the 150th anniversary on June 25 from 2 — 4 p.m.: Singing and ice cream social are to be held at the church. There will be exhibits set up in the Fellowship Hall telling the church history.
Summer reading 2023 at Springville Public Library hosted Superheroes Storytime by having Spiderman and Wonder Woman read books to the patrons on June 9.
Springville Antique Mall hosted a Quilt Show on Saturday, June 3.
VBS Round-Up
July 24-28 St. Clair Springs Baptist Church 6:45-8:30 p.m.
July 23-25 Spring Valley Baptist Church Mobile VBS, 5 Locations 6-8 p.m.
Springville Parks & Recreation
The Splash Pad is now open Tuesday-Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Sunday 1-5 p.m., Closed on Mondays. For additional questions, contact lcleaver@cityofspringville.com or call 205-467-0265.
Registration is now open for tackle football. It will close on June 26. Night of Champions will be on Aug. 12. First game is Aug. 26. Visit SpringvilleParksandRec.com to register. Cost is $200. This can be paid for on the website during registration via credit card. If you would like to pay by cash or check, visit the parks office at 480 Springville Station Blvd Springville.
Springville Parks and Recreation is launching Ready Set Tennis as the first of a series of offerings to build adult tennis skills and become connected with the Springville Players Club, a newly formed tennis group geared toward building lifelong tennis skills and opportunities for organized play here in Springville. This program is geared toward adult beginners. and includes : 4+ hours with a USTA tennis pro, an adult tennis racquet, and a Ready Set Tennis T-Shirt. Program dates and times: Saturdays from 9 a.m.-10 a.m., June 17 and 24. For more information contact lcleaver@cityofspringville.com or call 205-467-0265.
The Springville Library is open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. — 5 p.m. and every 1st and 3rd Saturday, 10 a.m. — 1 p.m. Call 205-467-2339 for more information.
The Springville Senior Center hosts yoga on Mondays, ceramics on Tuesdays and Thursdays
