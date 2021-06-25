The Springville Fire Department held a ceremony to honor fallen Firefighter Jared Echols on the second anniversary of his death with the unveiling of a monument in his honor that will be the center focus of it’s planned memorial garden on June 17.
Springville Anglers competed at the B.A.S.S. Nation State Tournament at Weiss Lake on June 11 and 12 with Chase Parnell and Dakota Chastain finishing 26th with 8.17lbs catch.
The Springville Public Library hosted Summer Reading 2021 with visits by Michelle's Magical Poodles, Spiderman and Wonder Woman.
Horse Pens 40 “Summer Warm UP'' Afternoon Concert under the covered pavilion on Saturday, June 26 starting at 4 p.m. with The Yellow Dandies & Mt.Grass Unit $20. Horse Pens 40, CR-42, Steele, AL 35987. www.hp40.com
Springville Community Meetings
Grief Share Classes at Christ Community Church in Springville. Grief can definitely be like a roller coaster, but there is hope, comfort & understanding at a GriefShare group. Register at https://www.christcommunitypca.com/griefshare
The Springville Civil Air Patrol, CAP-126 meets Tuesday nights 6-8:30 p.m. at the Springville National Guard Armory. Contact Maj. Michael McEntyre at (205) 914-4146 if you have any questions. http://www.gocivilairpatrol.com.
Area Summer Camps
June 28-7/1 Lovell Basketball Camp, Argo 205-305-8229
July 5-9 NIKE Basketball Camp, Argo 1-800-645-3226
July 7-9 Art Adventure Camp at Christ Community Church (205) 908-6494
July 12-17 Theater Camp, Attalla cctplayhouse.com
Multi-date ArkWings Gymnastics Camps, Trussville arkgym.com/camps
VBS Area Round-Up
July 14-16 “Destination” at Flow Church in Ashville 6:30-8:30 p.m. flowchurch.tv
July 19-23 “Mystery Island” at Eden Westside Bapt. 6:00-8:30 p.m. edenwestside.org
Springville Parks and Recreation
The Splash Pad is now open for 2021. For Big Springs Park Pavilion rental information and Splash Pad information, please call 205-467-0265 or parks-rec@springvillealabama.org.
The Springville Parks and Recreation Department is offering a Season Pass option for the Splash Pad. The first member is $20 and each additional member on your pass is $10. This is valid for the entire season and you can come as much as you like all summer long.
To purchase, go to springvilleparksandrec.com, login or create an account, and on the lower right side you will see SEASON PASS where you can purchase your pass for the 2021 season. All you have to bring to the splash pad is your ID for admission.
*3 & under are free and do not require pass **Anyone ages 4+ who enters the gates needs a pass
Summer Youth Basketball League Registration is now OPEN. Cost is $90, games will be played on Tuesdays/Thursdays at SMS (non air conditioned). Evaluations will be Saturday June 26. www.springvilleparksandrec.com
Springville Library
The library is now open to walk-in visitors, Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Curbside service and mystery bags will remain available. Call 205-467-2339 to request curbside pickup. Patrons are responsible for maintaining a safe social distance.
The Springville Public Library Preschool Storytime is at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Individually packaged snacks and crafts also return this week. Be sure to register your group, as space remains limited. Call 205-467-2339 or send a Facebook message to register.
Springville Senior Center
Pottery Classes began this week. Hours with the exception of holidays:
Monday- 8-1pm, Tuesday 8-10 a.m. also Firing Day for Kiln, Wednesday 8-2 p.m., Thursday 8-2 p.m.
Check out their Facebook page for online activities and more information at https://www.facebook.com/seniorcenterspringville
Springville Preservation Society
The Springville Preservation Society is taking reservations for use of the historic “Little House” located adjacent to the Police Department for events or meetings. Rates are $40 for two hours; $75 for four hours; and $125 per day. For reservations call Gayle Hammonds at (205) 937-3071 or Paulette Kelly at (205) 467-3971.
