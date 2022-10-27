The Springville High School Varsity Cheerleaders competed at the UCA Space Center Regional in Huntsville on Oct. 22 and placed in the top 10 earning them a bid to compete at the UCA National Championships on Feb. 10-12, 2023 at the Walt Disney World Resort.
The Springville High School Football Team celebrated Senior Night and won their game with a score of 42-32 against St. Clair County Friday, Oct. 21.
Springville Elementary student Sawyer Towery won the Red Ribbon Contest which promotes living drug-free on Friday, Oct. 21 with a cash prize of $20.
The Springville Police Department unveiled two new Police Cruisers to be designated for SRO use at our local schools with school Tiger mascot designs on Oct. 21.
Springville Pediatrics will host their Annual Springville Fall Festival at Big Springs Park on Oct. 29 from 11 a.m. — 2 p.m. with inflatables, trick-or-treats and more.
Springville Parks & Recreation
The Splash Pad closed for the season on Labor Day. For more information contact springvilleparksandrec.com.
Springville Community Meetings
Grief Share Classes at Christ Community Church in Springville. Grief can definitely be like a roller coaster, but there is hope, comfort & understanding at a GriefShare group. Register at https://www.christcommunitypca.com/griefshare
The Springville Civil Air Patrol, CAP-126 meets Tuesday nights 6-8:30p.m. at the Springville National Guard Armory. Contact Maj. Michael McEntyre at 205-914-4146 if you have any questions. http://www.gocivilairpatrol.com.
Springville Library
The library is open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. — 5 p.m, and every 1st and 3rd Saturday, 10 a.m. — 1 p.m. Call 205-467-2339 for more information.
Oct. 27 Preschool Storytime 10:30 a.m.
Oct. 28 Beginner Yoga 11:15 a.m.
The Springville Public Library Preschool Storytime is at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Individually packaged snacks and crafts also return this week. Be sure to register your group, as space remains limited. Call 205-467-2339 or send a Facebook message to register.
Springville Senior Center
Yoga on Mondays, Ceramics on Tuesdays and Thursdays
Check out their Facebook page for online activities and more information at https://www.facebook.com/seniorcenterspringville
Springville Preservation Society
The Springville Preservation Society is taking reservations for use of the historic “Little House” located adjacent to the Police Department for events or meetings. Rates are $40 for two hours; $75 for four hours; and $125 per day. For reservations call Gayle Hammonds at 205-937-3071 or Paulette Kelly at 205-467-3971.
