ASHVILLE — St. Clair County is under a risk for severe storms for the second Friday in a row, and once again, the storms are predicted to arrive during the late night and early morning hours.
The National Weather Service (NWS) Storm Prediction Center has released a severe weather outlook that outlines the potential for dangerous storms late Friday night. And According to the forecast, all modes of severe weather are possible.
For St. Clair County, the NWS has identified a level two out of five risk for the northern half of the county and a level one out of five risk for the southern half. Tornadoes, damaging winds up to 60 mph and quarter-sized hail will all be possible beginning around 11 p.m. Friday night. The threat could continue until 4 a.m.
The majority of northern Alabama is under a level two or level three risk for severe weather and points to the south are under a level one or level two risk.
Ahead of the storm system, the NWS office in Calera has asked that residents have reliable ways of receiving weather alerts that are able to wake you up, like a properly programmed NOAA weather radio and enabling wireless emergency alerts on your cell phone.
The NWS also stated that residents should check local news sources or a radar app before going to bed Friday night to stay updated on developments with the storm system.
To prepare for the storms, residents are also asked to secure outdoor items like patio furniture, garbage cans, toys, etc. that could be easily blown away in strong winds. Residents are also advised to store their vehicles in a garage or under a carport, if possible, to help prevent hail damage.
This severe weather event comes exactly one week after an EF-4 tornado tore through Rolling Fork, Mississippi, killing 16 people and injuring at least 15 others. The same storm responsible for that deadly tornado went on to form another tornado, an EF-3, several miles later, that killed another three people. Several other people were injured or killed in the tornado outbreak on March 24 and March 25, including one person near Hartselle, Alabama. A total of 26 people were killed across the southeast during that severe weather event.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.