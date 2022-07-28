This year the Spotlight Program kids’ drama camp chose to perform “Dear Edwina Jr.,” a show about a young girl who puts on shows with her friends. Their goal is to get a show accepted in a local advice-giving festival because that’s what makes Edwina special. The camp is owned by the Center for the Education of Performing Arts. Forty-six children, ranging from 6 to 16, took part.
Director Maci Johnsey said it felt like the performance was a good fit for her group because it gave them a chance to put on a literal and fun show.
“It really worked out to let them put on their own little show and have a lot of control over everything that they did,” said Johnsey.
Johnsey is going into her senior year at Samford in Homewood as a theater for youth major. The director said she’s always impressed with how all of the performers come together, even if they’re from different places.
“Working with kids in a creative arts environment is my passion, it’s what I plan on doing for the rest of my life. The two weeks I get to spend at drama camp are always my two favorite weeks of the whole year because I get to see almost 50 from different schools, backgrounds and they all have so many different talents and skills,” said Johnsey.
She said her favorite part is to see the bonds that are made between the kids and the camp counselors.
“I get to watch them over the two weeks make new friends and hang out to put together a show. By the end, it’s just really cool to see how many people have really connected and the ways they’ve found to bond with each other and the counselors.”
Johnsey has been involved with drama camp for 10 years and this was the third year she was able to be the director of Kids’ Camp.
She said she’s hoping to come back next year after her degree is finished.
