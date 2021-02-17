Springville Police Officer Maggie Milazzo was promoted to Sergeant by Springville Police Chief Wayne Walton on Monday, February 1. Milazzo has been with the Springville Police Department since 2019.
Milazzo is a fourth-generation law enforcement officer and was the only female to graduate her class at S.W.A.T. School in Anniston where she endured rigorous training.
Milazzo was also a Lifesaver Nominee. Milazzo was previously with the Moody Police Department and was the only female on the Pell City Police S.W.A.T. Team.
“As a new police chief, I am fortunate to have Sgt. Milazzo and Lt. Michael Long; they have helped me tremendously and our city is fortunate to have them,” Springville Police Chief Wayne Walton said.
“I wouldn’t trade the experience I received from other departments that I worked with, but Springville has always been home,” Milazzo said. “This city and this community have always been special to me. We have a fantastic Chief with an unmatched love for the people of Springville and he is making great moves to benefit us all."
