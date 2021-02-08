Springville Police Officer Michael Long was promoted from Sergeant to Lieutenant in a ceremony at the Springville Middle School Auditorium by Springville Police Chief Wayne Walton on Jan. 26. Lieutenant Long has been with the Springville Police Department since 2013.
Long has been involved in numerous narcotics arrests throughout his career, served as a School Resource Officer at Springville Schools and was involved in a dramatic rescue in 2018. As a result of the rescue, Long was nominated for the Alabama Lifesaver Award and Alabama Police Officer of the Year in 2018 and Awarded Springville Officer of the Year in 2018.
Long responded to a dispatch for a vehicle that had wrecked off the interstate and overturned in a waist-high deep creek near an overpass. When he arrived, a young girl, Kayden Russell, riding with her mother was found trapped underneath the vehicle and unresponsive. Long was able to free Kayden and administered CPR.
Long gives all the credit to God, saying “I thank God for putting me in a place so close to do my job.”
Springville Fire Department responders arrived shortly on the scene and the driver was transported to the hospital where she made a full recovery.
Long is looking forward to this new chapter in his career in law enforcement with the SPD. Long will oversee more administrative duties in his new role and be involved in planning day-to-day patrol operations.
Long is a native of Springville and 2002 Springville High School graduate.
“I am blessed to do what I feel God has called me to do in my community with a team of officers and a chief that supports me. I enjoy my job where I can serve and protect,” Long said
