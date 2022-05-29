The Magnolia Artisan Market marked a return to festival season in Ashville on May 14.
“We want to try to get people to come back to Ashville,” said Michael Babcock, a vendor attending the event.
The woodworker was one of 30 vendors selling a variety of handmade items on the square.
“Most people buy this stuff as a keepsake, it’s all usable, but it’s one of a kind. I couldn’t make another one of this,” said Babcock showing off his honey pots, pens and vases.
Babcock said even if he had the same piece of wood, no two pieces would ever look exactly the same due to grain and wood type. He said some of his favorite items were made out of burl wood, which comes from knots in trees.
He learned to woodwork before he went into the Marine Corp. Since picking it up again, he’s spent the last five years creating and selling his pieces out in the community.
The event was organized by Jess Alexander, owner of Little Art Tree in Ashville.
She said for the first time, and considering there were other county events happening the same day, she was really happy with the turnout.
“I personally just wanted to bring something ... we haven’t had anything artsy in Ashville for a while. The mayor has asked me about doing it, and I just felt like had an opportunity to do it,” said Alexander.
In her art studio, she held a silent auction for kids to give them the experience of selling their first art pieces.
“I’m just wanting to let the community have a place that they can showcase their art and bring more people to Ashville,” said Alexander.
She said she’s already had new vendors asking her about next year in May.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.