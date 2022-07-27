The Pell City Future Farmers of America Alumni Chapter, which directly supports the high school chapter, hosted its sixth annual Bulls on the Lake event the weekend of July 23.
Ben Castleberry, one of three agriscience teachers at Pell City High School and an FFA advisor, said he felt lucky for the support the chapter received this year when organizing the event.
They were able to add more seating this year, which was more than ever before and it seemed “pretty packed.” he said.
Castleberry said there can be a challenge with being landlocked with the lake and football field, but they were able to utilize more space thanks to city.
He described Bubba Edge, Pell City parks and recreation director, as a “crucial” part of getting all of the logistics of the event figured out.
“We couldn’t do the rodeo without him and the city’s support,” said Castleberry.
He said he’s also thankful for Mark Hale with Triple H Bucking Bulls, who teamed up with the FFA.
“Without Mark, Bubba and the community support we wouldn’t be able to do the rodeo,” said Castleberry.
The event had a “fantastic turnout,” he said.
“We try to make it a fun family event where people can come out and have fun while also supporting us and FFA,” said Castleberry
Bulls on the Lake takes significant financial burden off of parents of FFA members, according to Castleberry.
He said the Pell City FFA chapter is unique because it has its own alumni chapter, which he said they’re extremely thankful for because they continue to put on an event that go directly back to the high school chapter. A lot of this funding goes toward traveling for competitions or state or national FFA conventions.
“I would say as far as FFA chapters in the state, we have one of the best alumni chapters who are there to support us. If we need help, I can call our alumni and 99% of the time they say ‘whatever you need,’” said Castleberry.
As a teacher, he said it means a lot because the financial and physical help takes a lot of stress of his and his fellow teachers’ shoulders.
“We can do a lot of things that some FFA chapters just can’t do because they can’t afford to do things, so it just allows us to open up more opportunities for our students,” said Castleberry.
He said the alumni and high school chapters are already looking to see how they can improve the event even more for next year.
