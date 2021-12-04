Spotlight Kids, one of CEPA’s eight drama clubs throughout St. Clair County, returns to the stage this holiday season with a huge cast that is eager to tell a story of Sherlock Holmes.
“Sherlock Holmes and the First Baker Street Irregular,” based on the works of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, is a story that follows the lives of young Londoners as they work to solve Christmas mysteries. The story begins when, on a dare from her fellow street urchins, 14-year-old Wiggins tries to pickpocket a strange old man who is actually Sherlock Holmes in disguise.
Wiggins and Holmes must learn to trust each other as Wiggins and her group of street urchins help him solve two dangerous holiday mysteries: The Red Headed League and The Adventure of the Blue Carbuncle.
“This play features a cast of talented performers from across the county,” Spotlight Program Coordinator and Director Shelby Maddox said. “It’s exciting and active and includes some stage effects we’ve never tried before in the Spotlight Kids program. We can’t wait for you to see it.”
Maddox added that this cast and crew consists of more than 40 Spotlight members from across the county.
This is a Spotlight Kids Production presented by Hargray Communications with support from Trussell Funderburg Rea Bell & Furgerson and Goodgame Company.
CEPA and Spotlight are also supported by the City of Pell City, Pell City Schools, St. Clair County Schools and the Alabama State Council on the Arts.
The play takes place live at CEPA on Dec. 16, 17 & 18 at 7 p.m. and Dec. 18 & 19 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students and seniors.
This event supports CEPA’s efforts to provide performing arts opportunities to the residents of St. Clair County. And donations will help the organization produce new plays, concerts, workshops and more throughout 2022.
For more information, visit pellcitycepa.com/spotlight-kids.
