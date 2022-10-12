A recent Associated Press report indicated that Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville said that Democrats support reparations for the descendants of enslaved people because “they think the people that do the crime are owed that.”
“They’re not soft on crime,” Tuberville said of Democrats. “They’re pro-crime. They want crime. They want crime because they want to take over what you got. They want to control what you have. They want reparation because they think the people that do the crime are owed that.”
Tuberville is a first-term Alabama Republican.
This comment came from a rally on Saturday evening in Nevada. Tuberville was suggesting that Democrats promote crime and Black people are usually the perpetrators.
According to FBI data, crime slowed in the past year and most of them were committed by white people.
However, the Democratic Party has not taken a stance on reparations for Black Americans to compensate for years of unpaid slave labor by their ancestors. Some Democrats, including Joe Biden, back the creation of a national commission to follow and study the issue.
There has been no response from Tuberville’s office when requested for a comment.
AP reports that Republicans have been trying to close out the election year with an emphasis on crime. This is similar to Trump’s late-state argument during the 2020 campaign that Democratic cities were out of control.
