A second man has been arrested in the murder of Odenville’s Brian Shaw. Andray La’Quarn Pope Junior, 20, was arrested on Friday, June 4 at 5:30 p.m. following an outstanding warrant being issued for his arrest.
According to the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office, Pope, of Evergreen, had previously been considered “at large” for his alleged involvement in the crime. He is being held in the St. Clair County Jail with no bond. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the investigation into the murder continues.
Charles Lawrence Grimmett III was charged with murder in Shaw’s death last week. He is also being held without bond.
Shaw was found shot to death around 4:36 p.m. on June 1. He was a member of the community who volunteered his time towards community efforts.
