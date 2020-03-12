The World Health Organization labeled COVID-19 a pandemic Wednesday and the Alabama Department of Public Health has began testing for the virus.
ADPH and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have not identified a case in the state, though many experts believe it will arrive at some point.
According to a press release by ADPH, testing by the Bureau of Clinical Laboratories began March 5. COVID-19 symptoms include high fever, runny nose, dry cough, shortness of breath, fatigue and body aches; these are also symptoms of the common flu virus. If you have these symptoms, call your primary care physician or an urgent care facility first.
Officials with Pell City School said they are taking precautions by following the guidance from the Alabama Department of Public Heath and the Alabama State Department of Education.
Dr. James Martin said they were looking at all field trips that have previously approved and reviewing them to determine what measure should be taken to prevent any possible exposure.
“We are taking extra precautions and doing more things as far as cleaning within the schools,” said Martin
They are trying to be as preventative as possible. The information is constantly changing and Martin said that all agencies are working together to keep the county safe and aware of information.
The ADPH advises to help prevent the spread of respiratory viruses including COVID-19, the follow these normal precautions:
- Wash hands with soap and water.
- Use alcohol-based hand sanitizers if handwashing is not possible.
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue, or cough or sneeze into your elbow.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.
- Stay home when sick.
- Stay away from people who are sick.
Visit alabamapublichealth.gov or cdc.gov for additional information and resources related to COVID-19.
