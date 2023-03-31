A 15 year-old-boy is in critical condition after an accidental shooting Thursday afternoon, according to the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies were dispatched to Stevens Drive in Pell City, where they found a teenager suffering a gunshot. According to the sheriff's office, deputies rendered aid until medics arrived at the scene.
The teen was airlifted to Children’s Hospital of Alabama in Birmingham.
According to the sheriff’s office, an investigation is now under way after the shooting, which involved the 15-year-old and a 12-year-old boy.
The office said in a statement that the incident "appears to be an accidental shooting."
