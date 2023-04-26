The St. Clair County Drug Enforcement Unit investigation led to eight arrests this past week.
According to a statement released by the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office, the charges range from drug trafficking of methamphetamine to unlawful possession of marijuana.
The following individuals were booked into the St. Clair County Jail in Ashville.
James Sumrall, 42, of Odenville, was charged with drug trafficking (three counts), promoting prison contraband and unlawful possession of a controlled substance. His bond was set at $4,503,500.
Crystal Deloach, 37, of Ragland, was charged with drug trafficking. She had no bond set.
Kevin Oden, 49, of Pell City, was charged with unlawful distribution of a controlled substance. His bond was set at $5,000.
Blake Brown, 38, of Pell City, was charged with unlawful distribution of a controlled substance. His bond was set at $30,000.
Kristy Pearman, 52, of Argo, charged with unlawful distribution of a controlled substance (two counts). Her bond was set at $20,000.
Jessie Macon, 54, of Ragland, was charged with conspiracy to commit a controlled substance crime. His bond was set at $30,000.
Two individuals were also charged with drug possession.
“The DEU was assisted by Argo Police Department, Odenville Police Department, Margaret Police Department, Pell City Police Department, Ragland Police Department and St. Clair County Sheriff’s Patrol Division working in partnership with all municipalities throughout St. Clair County to wage war on these dangerous drugs and keep them out of our communities,” the sheriff’s office said in the statement.
