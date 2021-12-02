The City of Moody was the only city to approve the tax increase for the St. Clair County School System during the Nov. 16 referendum vote. Superintendent Mike Howard said he’s excited to see things begin to fall into place as plans progress.
“We'll be able to see dirt being moved very quickly. We have plans to start some of the projects in the very near future, the school and performing arts center should hopefully get started by the end of next year after the taxes are assessed,” said Howard.
The first steps moving forward will include consulting architects, construction management and dedicated time at board meetings. The school is hoping to begin redoing the football field, upgrading playgrounds and redesigning the front of the elementary school. The meetings for these changes will start this month.
For the cities that didn’t have the tax increase approved, Howard said certain cities that had a “close call vote” might try to campaign again and get the issue on the November 2022 ballot.
“We're unable to build any type of school without help from the communities,” said Howard.
Without the passage, Howard said the school system will be unable to build any new facilities and will only have the resources to continue the maintenance on ones they currently have. He said at most they could do some aesthetic upgrades, but expansions or new builds are not a possibility without help.
Howard blames social media for spreading misinformation about the facts of the referendum.
“I think the biggest disappointment is the misinformation that was out there, and the lack of people just reaching out to either the Board of Education or to the schools themselves to find out the truth,” said Howard.
He said when negative information is given on social media, people just assume it’s true. In spite of holding community meetings, he said less than 30 people showed up each session. He said he was disappointed because “a lot more than 30 people voted.”
“They assume that the Board of Education was going to build no matter what, when the vast majority of those things are on the capital plan because they're a wish list. It's things we hope we can do one day, but there is no time frame of when we'll be done, but those types of things get out there and people just assumed that we were lying,” said Howard.
Howard said he and others with the school system are unwilling to argue or discuss issues like this with residents on Facebook.
“We encourage people to pick up the phone and call and talk to somebody in person rather than trying to get information on a keyboard because it's easier to spread misinformation than it is just to talk to somebody in person,” said Howard.
He put an emphasis on understanding the need and passion the school system has to provide a better learning environment for students.
“We're going to continue to provide the best that we can with the resources that we have available, and our education will continue to be at the forefront of what we do every day. I have the full confidence in our staff that they will provide an excellent education and will continue to do so for years,” said Howard.
