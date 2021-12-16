The St. Clair County board of education recognized the Ashville high school boys’ cross-country team. They placed third in state.
“We’ve always had a great team, coach Rogers does a really good job preparing them for state,” said Mike Howard, SCCS superintendent.
Joe Stevens was named a state champion. His 5K time was 16 minutes 23.88 seconds.
“I am so proud of Joe for being the state champion. Ashville really has put forth a great cross country team, and I look forward to their success for many years,” said Howard.
Howard also celebrated Board President Scott Suttle for being named a 2021 All-State Board Member.
The board approved the construction of the Moody High School football field and construction of the St. Clair County baseball field.
“I am very excited for Moody High School to get their new football ball field and St. Clair County High School to get their much-deserved baseball field in the very near future,” said Howard.
Four construction projects were rejected in response to the tax vote not being passed in those areas. Mike Hobbs, Springville board member, said he’d like to see these project be brought up again for consideration.
“We had a tax vote and it did not pass in every district, but that certainly doesn’t mean we don’t want to find ways to do things in those districts. We’re going to try anything we can,” said Scuttle.
The next regular scheduled SCCS BOE meeting will be Jan. 18 at 6 p.m. at the OMS auditorium.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.