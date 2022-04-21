At the regularly scheduled St. Clair board of education meeting on Tuesday night, Kim Kirby, Ashville Elementary School, and Mike Adams, Ashville Middle School, were named teachers of the year.
The board also celebrated Autumn Cook and Stacey Elrod for earning National Board Certification for school nurses.
In personnel actions, the board voted to update the job description for transportation coordinator. There was a conversation about changing the aspects of the requirement for the job to lean more towards logistical or leadership training. It was also said mechanical experience is also a must-have.
Superintendent Mike Howard said it’s important to tack on the requirement for leadership experience as well.
“We are just trying to find someone to be in a leadership role and has a proven track record,” said Howard.
There are around 180 employees the new coordinator would be overseeing.
After, the board discussed and approved a committee to begin selecting textbooks.
The board also:
Approved revising the salary for summer 2022 child nutrition program positions
Approved adding a nurse position and salary schedule to the EdSTREAM program
Approved bids to handle lighting, electrical and pest control issues.
