The Rustik Bucket Vintage Market will be held at the St. Clair Rodeo Arena in Odenville this upcoming Saturday. There will be over 55 different vendors selling merchandise such as home items such as home décor, gifts, clothing, garden and handmade vintage pieces.
The market will be open April 1 and 2 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event is owned and operated by Vanessa Durham, who has also owned The Cozy Nest in Atalla for 20 years.
“I realized people were beginning to shop a little differently nowadays. So, I decided to bring the best of all things vintage, handmade and artistic under one roof,” said Durham.
The first show was originally held in Gadsden and Durham said that was the first time she realized an event like this could be such a huge success. This will be the sixth show in a row, she attributes this to her own drive and determination.
Like most businesses, covid also hit her and her event hard. It was important for her to find a venue that could offer covering from the elements but open air so consumers felt safe.
“We accomplished this at St Clair County Alabama Arena in Odenville, where we have held the past three shows and don’t see us leaving anytime soon,” said Durham.
She said she hopes people come out to Odenville to see all of the participating vendors, which she described as “unique and definitely on trend as to the current vintage style.”
Tickets for entry can be bought at the gate for $5. Anyone who is 9 and under will get in free. Rain or shine, she said the event will definitely happen.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.