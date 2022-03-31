Mike Rogers and Clay Morris

Mike Rogers and Pell City Police Chief Clay Morris attended the Rotary meeting on March 22. Alabama State Representative Mike Rogers , pictured with Pell City Police Chief Clay Morris, spoke at a Pell City Rotary meeting on March 22. Rogers primarily spoke of the conditions involving Ukraine. Rogers serves as the top Republican member of the Armed Services Committee. Photo by Jamie Browder

Alabama State Representative Mike Rogers spoke at a Pell City Rotary meeting on March 22. Rogers primarily spoke of the conditions involving Ukraine. Rogers serves as the top Republican member of the Armed Services Committee.

