U.S. Representative Mike Rogers (R-AL-03) announced today his office will host the 2021 Congressional App Challenge (CAC).
The Congressional App Challenge is a competition aimed at encouraging middle and high school students to learn how to code by creating their own applications. The challenge is intended to highlight the value of computer science and STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) education.
The House of Representatives recognizes how crucial these skills are and encourages students to engage in these fields. Congress hopes to shine a light on the growing importance of these skills.
This competition is open to all students who meet the eligibility requirements, regardless of coding experience. Rogers invites students of all skill levels to participate, enabling them to learn how to create their own apps. Students should register online by November 1.
To learn more about the competition, or to submit an app visit CongressionalAppChallenge.us.
