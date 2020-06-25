Rocky Zion Missionary Baptist Church is planning to distribute fruits and vegetables to St. Clair County residents July 1.
The Pell City football team will help with the distribution.
The Church will disturb the food from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. in the Pell City High School parking lot. The food will given on a first come, first serve basis. Only one box will be given per household. Volunteers will place the food in the trunk of vehicles to avoid contact due to COVID-19.
Rocky Zion Missionary is partnering with Marjon Specialty Foods to help with the distribution of food.
