The Riverside Beautification Organization will host a poker run on Saturday. Proceeds of the event will go towards improvements currently in the works for Riverside. Some these projects include updating signage and improving the landing.
“The money from the poker run really determines what we can do for the community of RIverside throughout the year,” said Pounders.
Thanks to money raised in the past from the poker run, the RBO is currently having playground equipment installed at the park. Julie Pounders, RBO president, said she would like to see upgrades continually.
They are also working on signage to showcase the landing and the beautification of the post office.
Anyone with a boat or access to one is invited to come and register on Friday from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. and Saturday before it begins. The event will begin at 10 a.m. and packets will be returned for prizes at 12 p.m. on Saturday.
Packets are $15 per person. Each packet includes a map, information about how to play and one card to begin the game and poker chips By the end of the event, each participant will have eight cards. Based on these eight cards and rules of poker, prizes will be handed out for the best hands.
The poker chips will be used to “bid” on prizes
“The dock prizes are amazing this year,” said Pounders.
Along the Riverside River there will be seven different docks featuring different themes. Pounders said almost all dock prizes are worth at least $250. These donations were given from businesses in both Riverside and Pell City.
At the event there will also be a table selling Riverside merchandise, 50/50 chance raffle tickets and Buck’s Barbecue Bait and Tackle will be open for lunch.
Cash and checks are the only forms of accepted payment for the event.
Pounders said the event last year was a success and the money raised allowed for a lot of city improvements. Over 300 participants played last year.
