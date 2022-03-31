The City of Leeds and the Leeds Area Chamber of Commerce conducted a ribbon cutting at Vulcan Realty Group on Tuesday, March 22 to celebrate this new business in Leeds. Vulcan Realty Group is located at 8113 Parkway Drive. For more information about Vulcan Realty Group, please visit vulcangroupbham.com. From left, are Donna Coates – Heights Title, Sandra McGuire – Leeds Area Chamber of Commerce, Kayla jones – Merch Boutique, Tiffiany Ward – Millennial Bank, Ginger Box – Vulcan Realty Admin, Paige Mitchell – Vulcan Realty Agent, Mayor David Miller, Ryan Bell – Vulcan Realty Co-Owner, Randell Pickering – Mills Pharmacy, Linsey Lawson – Vulcan Realty Co-Owner/Broker, Shelly Miller – Common Bond Title, Paige Myrick and Anissa Van Horn – Vulcan Realty Agents, Emmie and Finley Bell, Jacob Meyer – Hommati. Special to The News-Aegis