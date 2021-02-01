The 2020 Leeds Area Non-Profit of the Year Award recipient is Revocation Radio. This award was presented by Leeds Area Chamber of Commerce Outgoing President, Dona Bonnett, via a personal visit in lieu of our annual awards luncheon and accepted by Anthony Baumann.
The Non-Profit of the Year Award is presented to a non-profit business that serves the Leeds area community in a caring manner through their time, talents and services to the citizens of Leeds.
Revocation Radio is owned by TBTA Ministries. Founded in 2007 and awarded non-profit status in 2010, TBTA Ministries now owns 88.1 FM WKRE, 88.5 FM WKUA and 89.7 FM WJHO. Revocation Radio began broadcasting in 2011 and has steadily gained listeners and achieved many milestones of growth in just a short period of time.
Revocation Radio is the only station on terrestrial frequencies that broadcasts their specific mix of Christian Rock and Hip-Hop. Revocation Radio is a new generation in broadcasting.
Formed from a vision shared by each of their board members and staff, Revocation Radio aims to “take back the airwaves.” With its four FM frequencies, smartphone apps and interactive website, Revocation Radio wants to reach and help the community and show that lyrics are not just words, they turn into action.
Revocation Radio has been an hands-on partner in the Leeds community. Jon Walden is Revocation Radio’s General Manager and On-Air Host. Anthony is their Business Manager/Sales Representative who currently serves as a Chamber Ambassador. The radio station is a big part of proclaiming the message out about what’s going on in Leeds.
For more information about Revocation Radio, visit www.myrevradio.com.
