St. Clair and Pell City residents took part in Wreaths Across America on Saturday.
Wreaths Across America is an annual event where thousands of people place wreaths on graves at cemeteries across the country.
It started as a tribute to veterans, gaining fame from its original location at Arlington National Cemetery. However, its popularity has now spread to include cemeteries with no connection to United States Veterans.
There are multiple locations in and around St. Clair that had residents take part in the tradition, including St. Clair Memorial Gardens, Valley Hill Memorial Gardens, Valley Hill Cemetery, Reeves Grove Baptist and Pleasant Hill Methodist.
According to one of the coordinators of the event in St. Clair County, Mindy Manners, there will be 1.8 million wreaths placed on graves this year.
Manners and husband Keaton participates in the event to honor veterans.
“I have always had a patriotic leaning,” Manners said. “I saw this first at Montevallo and I knew we need to bring this to St. Clair County.”
Along with those who help with Wreaths Across America locally, the Usrey Funeral Home helped out with the event as well.
Along with the ceremonies placing wreaths on the graves, there was also a half-scale replica of the Tomb of the Unknown Solider at St. Clair Memorial Gardens.
Anyone interested in becoming a coordinator for their location can learn more at wreathsacrossamerica.org.
