As the top Republican congressional member of the Armed Services Committee, Alabama’s 3rd District Rep. Mike Rogers spoke mainly about conditions involving Ukraine when he visited with Pell City Rotarians March 22, 2022.
On Jan. 6, 2023, his voice — and actions — were heard in support of fellow Republican Kevin McCarthy (Calif.), whose election as House speaker came after 15 rounds of balloting.
Prior to his election, and after four days of voting, McCarthy had come up one vote short on the 14th ballot and, as reported by the Associated Press, the chamber became “raucous.”
According to AP, at that time McCarthy went to the back of the chamber to confront Matt Gaetz (R-FL), one of the votes the potential speaker hoped to flip — and who had just voted “present” on the 14th ballot.
“Fingers were pointed, words exchanged and violence apparently just averted,” the AP reported.
Following this, Rogers, at one point, approached Gaetz, shouting, before being restrained by Rep. Richard Hudson (R-NC), who physically pulled him back. “Stay civil,” someone shouted, the AP reported.
The moment was captured by Associated Press photographer Andrew Harnik.
McCarthy’s successful bid on the historic, post-midnight, 15th round brought a tally of 216-212, with Democrats voting for leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) and six Republican holdouts simply voting present. Gaetz was one of those six.
One of the concessions McCarthy made to gain the gavel included the reinstatement of a longstanding House rule that allows any single member to call a vote to take him from office.
As of press time, neither Rogers nor Gaetz had released a statement about the incident.
