The Pell City Hometown Block Party is now open for registration for the public for those interested in becoming vendors.
There are two options for those looking to register: go online to the pellcitychamber.com or download a registration form and send it online.
The Block Party is taking place on Saturday, June 5 from 3 to 9 p.m. with the center of the event taking place in front of the St. Clair County Courthouse.
Due to COVID-19, vendors will be spaced out at least six feet apart.
The free event will feature three stages, live music, food and more. Performances include the Jamison Taylor School of Music, The Leverton Brothers, HWY TI, Kudzu and The Wingnuts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.