The Pell City Chamber of Commerce will host its Business Builder Breakfast on Thursday, June 24.
The breakfast, from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., provides an opportunity for business networking throughout Pell City, St. Clair County and the state.
Guest speaker will be Pell City Police Chief Paul Irwin, who will be speaking on “How to be a R.E.A.L. success.”
According to the Pell City Chamber of Commerce, seating is limited, so they are encouraging those interested to register early.
In addition to the breakfast and guest speaker, there will be door prizes as well. Register online at the Pell City Chamber website at pellcitychamber.com.
