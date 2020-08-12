Qualification for municipal election has ended and slates are set for offices of mayor, councilman and school board members. Election day is Aug. 25.
In Pell City, incumbent Mayor Bill Pruitt will be running against Jonna M. Roberson.
The race for city council includes District 1 Jay Jenkins running unopposed. District 2 incumbent James McGowan running against Ivi McDaniel. District 3 Councilman Blaine Henderson running unopposed. District 4 includes incumbent Jon Mitcham running against Maurice S. Keller and Michael Wright. William Alverson is the incumbent for District 5 and is also running unopposed.
Board of Education members are also on the ballot including incumbents Joe Sawyer III and Cecil Fomby in Districts 1 and 2, both unopposed. Incumbent Laurie M. Henderson is running against Demetria Shepard in District 3, while incumbent board member Tammie Williams goes against Shulanda Keller and Greg Crump in District 4. Incumbent Eldon Hall is seeking reelection in District 5 against Norman Wilder.
Riverside incumbent Mayor Rusty Jessup will square off with Johnny Osborn.
City Councilman Jimmy Hollander will run for the District 1 seat unopposed while District 2 incumbent Frank Riddle will run against Sandra Kerr. Incumbent Bill Cantley will face Frankie Etress for the District 3 seat. District 4 incumbent Taylor Turner is running unopposed and incumbent Todd Pierce will face off with Don Urso for District 5.
In the town of Steele, incumbent Mayor Roger C. Adams will be facing Martha J. Stewart and Henry Whisenant Jr. Tammy Deweese and Henry Whisenant Sr. are running for the District 5 council seat. Incumbents Richard Reynolds of District 1, Michael Stevens of District 2, Rick Barnes of District 3 and Philip Gleason of District 4 and are running unopposed.
In Margaret, Kerry R McIntyre, Charles Hicks and Jeffrey G. Wilson are running for mayor. Justice A. Carter and Delmetrius D. Bishop are running for the District 2 council seat. Matthew D. Tortorice and Matthew D. Daw are facing off for the District 4 seat. James Chapman of District 1, Daryl McIntyre from District 3 and Jonathan Ray of District 5 will all be running unopposed.
In Ragland, incumbent Mayor Richard Bunt will face Greg L. Estes. Incumbent Leann Coker Ford will be running against David Yance for the District 2 council seat. Carlton Byers (District 1), Pat Ford (3), Brian Phillips (4) and Corey Gardner (5) are all running unopposed.
In Odenville, all incumbents will be running unopposed. This includes Mayor Rodney “Buck” Christian; Ed Brasher, District 1, Jeff Forman, District 2, Jimmy Bailey, District 3, Brenda Riddle, District 4, and Don Smith, District 5.
Springville incumbent Mayor William “Butch Isley Jr. is running against Dave Thomas.
District 1 Councilman Herbert Toles will square off against Ronnie Newsome, while District 2 incumbent David Vinson will face Frank Waid. In District 3, Wayne Tucker will be running unopposed along with Katrina Hennings in District 4. Incumbent Tim Walker will face Curtis Hawkins in District 5 while Janelle Ayres-Adams, Chip Martin, Marshal Parker and James Wolfe all square off for the District 6 seat. Incumbent Sherry Reaves will be running against Kevin Early, Corey Frotner and Jeff Martin in District 7.
In Argo, incumbent Mayor Betty M. Bradley will be facing Shawn-Patrick Haynes. Danny McCarley and Eric Glen Springer are running for City Council District 4. Incumbent Tony Alldredge will not be seeking re-election. Incumbent Ann Brown will be running against Stephanie E. Haynes for District 5. While Dennis Griffin (District 1), Michael Hicks (District 2) and Dusty Stinson (District 3) will all be running unopposed.
Moody Mayor Joe Lee, Councilwomen Linda Crowe for District 1, District 3 Councilman Matt Morris, District 4 Councilman Nick Rutledge and District 5 Councilman Ellis Key are all running unopposed. While incumbent Lynn Taylor will face challenger Jeff Green for district 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.